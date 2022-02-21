Sri Lanka re-exports another 45 containers with waste to UK

Sri Lanka today re-exported another 45 containers with waste to the United Kingdom (UK).

The containers were part of 263 containers imported to Sri Lanka in 2019.

Hayleys Free Zone Ltd. said that the waste had been brought to Sri Lanka from the United Kingdom.

Under the BASEL Convention, it is a direct violation to import waste between two countries, and as a result, under the initiative of the Central Environmental Authority and the Sri Lanka Customs, action had been taken to re-export the remaining 45 containers containing waste material to the UK today, the 21st of February 2022.

The waste material was exported from UK by shipper M/s Vangaads Ltd, 241, B High Street North, London, England E21 6SJ, to consignee M/s ETL Colombo Pvt Ltd, #12, Park Road, Colombo 05, Sri Lanka, on behalf of the ultimate consignee M/s Ceylon Metal Corporation Pvt Ltd, at 157 4C Winson Park II, Averiwatte Road, Watala, and has now been re-exported to the UK.

Hayleys Free Zone Limited, linked to the said importation of the waste material, said that it acted purely as the logistics service provider for the party who imported the cargo and had no involvement with the waste cargo apart from acting as a pure service provider. (Colombo Gazette)