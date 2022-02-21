Sri Lanka advises against non-essential travel to Ukraine

Sri Lankans have been urged to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine at present, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said.

US officials have said that intelligence suggests Russia is ready to launch a military operation in Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

The Government of Sri Lanka is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine in the context of recent developments.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Ankara, concurrently accredited to Kyiv, is in close contact with the over forty Sri Lankan nationals, including fourteen students, residing in Ukraine, with a view to ensuring their safety and welfare.

While six of the fourteen Sri Lankan students in Ukraine have left the country temporarily, the Sri Lanka Embassy in Ankara is in close communication with the eight remaining students.

The Foreign Ministry requests all Sri Lankan nationals in Ukraine to exercise vigilance and to be in contact with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Ankara. (Colombo Gazette)