PUCSL amends power cut schedule to facilitate A/L exams

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has amended the power cut schedule to facilitate the ongoing G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had been advised to enforce the power cuts in the evenings and not mornings.

Accordingly, the power cut is being enforced for 2 hours between 4.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday).

The power cuts were initially scheduled to be enforced between 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. today.

The PUCSL said that the power cuts are being enforced as there is insufficient fuel to operate some of the power generators. (Colombo Gazette)