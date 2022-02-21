Fuel being distributed in limited supply as situation worsens

Fuel is being distributed to petrol stations in limited supply as the situation worsens with the subject Minister warning that there is a lack of funds to purchase fuel to meet the demand, Daily Mirror reported.

“For example if 3 bowsers of fuel are sent to a particular location we now send only one or two bowsers,” Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said.

He also said that that there are three ships with fuel berthed outside the Colombo Port.

However, the Minister said that the government has funds to pay for fuel on only one ship.

He said that funds have been released to unload petrol on one ship but not for diesel on a second ship and fuel on the third ship.

Gammanpila said that the government does not have US Dollars to pay for fuel.

As a result, Sri Lanka risks running out of fuel in the near future.

With fears of a fuel running out, panic buying was seen at several fuel sheds in Colombo last night.

“The public must know the actual situation. We cannot hide anything,” the Energy Minister said.

The Minister recalled that he had warned a few months back that there will be a serious issue in the country yet some in the government refused to take him seriously.

“What I said back then has now become reality,” the Minister told Daily Mirror.

The Energy Minister also noted that there has been a request to drastically increase the price of fuel.

However, the Minister said that he has requested the Finance Ministry to remove taxes imposed on fuel so as to ensure a fuel price hike is kept to a minimal. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)