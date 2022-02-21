EGUARDIAN and Cybereason Partner to Protect Organizations from Sophisticated Cyberattacks

EGUARDIAN, a leading Value-Added Distributor and a technology enabler in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Cybereason, the XDR company, today announced a partnership to protect enterprises in Sri Lanka from sophisticated cyberattacks. Cybereason is the newest addition to EGUARDIAN’s expanding portfolio of leading and innovative technology brands.

As part of the partnership, EGUARDIAN will work closely with resellers and Managed Security Service Providers to offer the Cybereason XDR Platform and other services. As a renowned Value-Added Distributor in Sri Lanka, EGUARDIAN will also play a significant role in expanding the Cybereason partner ecosystem in the region.

The Cybereason XDR Platform analyzes more than 23 trillion security-related events per week, five times the volume of any other solution in the market. Using its patented MalOp™ (Malicious Operations) detection engine, Cybereason reveals the full attack story across every device, user identity, application and cloud deployment.

“Extending our portfolio with Cybereason will enable our customers to tackle sophisticated cyberattacks that traditional security products miss. With Cybereason, I am confident we will be able to give Sri Lankan enterprises the right tools and technologies to successfully overcome increasing global cyber threats,” said Mafaz Fahrid, EGUARDIAN CEO.

“Partnering with EGUARDIAN enables Cybereason to rapidly expand our business into Sri Lanka, giving joint customers the ability to detect threats faster, monitor activities across both networks and endpoints with actionable intelligence, and leverage guided remediation tailored specifically to organisations’ unique digital environment and cybersecurity requirements,” said Eric Nagel, Cybereason General Manager, APAC.

EGUARDIAN has evolved as one of the key Value-Added Distributor and technology enablers in the APAC region that specialises in providing innovative technology products and services for Cyber Security, Data Centre Networking and Digital Transformation. The company has also been hailed as a dynamic Value-Added Distributor in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives while consistently growing its footprint in the Asian Region.