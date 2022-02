The Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crossed the 16,000 mark today after another 30 deaths were confirmed.

The Ministry of Health said that 16,024 deaths linked to the virus have now been confirmed in Sri Lanka.

The latest deaths had occurred yesterday (Sunday) but were confirmed today as being caused by the coronavirus.

Among the latest victims are 20 males and 10 females. Of them 24 people are aged 60 and above. (Colombo Gazette)