The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved scheduled power cuts tomorrow (Monday) around the island.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said the request from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been approved.

Accordingly one-hour rotational power cuts will be enforced between 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. tomorrow.

He said that three-hour power cuts will be imposed in the Southern Province between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. (Colombo Gazette)