Prominent Sri Lankan journalist Kamal Liyanarachchi passed away today.

Kamal Liyanaarachchi was serving as the Complaints Officer at the Press Complaints Commission of Sri Lanka (PCCSL).

He had earlier worked as a journalist at the Lakbima Newspaper.

The PCCSL is a voluntary self-regulatory mechanism inaugurated on October 15, 2003 by the media industry following an international conference whose outcome was the Colombo Declaration on Press Freedom and Social Responsibility of 1998 and re-visited in 2008 and 2018. (Colombo Gazette)