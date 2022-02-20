Nations Trust Bank plants saplings across Hiyare Rainforest

Nations Trust Bank, a responsible corporate citizen who supports Environmental Stewardship, undertook to plant saplings across an acre of forest floor in the Hiyare Rainforest & Reservoir, Galle on the 15th of February 2022.

The tree planting event was held in the presence of Nations Trust Bank officials and staff including Theja Silva – Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Ramanika Unamboowe – Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Sanjaya Senarath – Chief Marketing Officer and officials from the Wildlife Conservation Society, Galle.

Saplings were planted on behalf of every customer who opened a new Current Account, Savings Account or an Investment Plan with the Bank during the week of Avurudu in 2021 as part of the ‘Mihikathata Avurudu’ programme.