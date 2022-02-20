Basilur Tea and Tipson win two prestigious titles at SLIM Brand Excellence 2021

Premium Ceylon Tea brand Basilur Tea took home two prestigious awards at the recently held SLIM Brand Excellence 2021, with Basilur Tea winning the Gold award for the “Export Brand of the Year” and Tipson winning the Silver award for the “Turnaround Brand of the Year”.

Resonating well with this year’s theme of “Beyond the Next Frontier”, Basilur Tea took up the challenge to claim the title of “Export Brand of the Year”. The renowned tea brand attributes this achievement to its research & development efforts, consistent quality maintenance, wide variety of premium tea blends, sophisticated packaging designs, and most importantly, the passion and commitment of the Basilur team.

Tipson, the natural, organic herbal infusions brand of Basilur Tea Exports (Pvt) Ltd., within a very short time span turned around the challenges faced by the brand to win the Silver award for the “Turnaround Brand of the Year”. Having currently established its footprint in the US, Trinidad, Chile, Russia, the UK, and many other parts of the world – and looking to expand further into more untapped global markets – the youthful brand’s innovative, purpose-driven thinking to promote health and wellbeing across borders was brought to the spotlight at the 20th edition of SLIM Brand Excellence.

Each year, an esteemed Jury Panel rigorously evaluates and awards Sri Lankan brands for their outstanding efforts across various industries. Since 2010, Basilur Tea has been recognized and awarded multiple times as a leading export brand in Sri Lanka at SLIM Brand Excellence.

Basilur Tea was founded in 2006 by Dr. Gamini Abeywickrama, a seasoned tea taster with decades of experience in tea producing and exporting Ceylon Tea under his belt, and supported by Andrey Mareev, its Creative Director, since inception. All Basilur Tea blends and Tipson herbal infusions are produced meeting stringent quality and hygiene standards while inculcating best industry practices that maximize production standards.

Today, Basilur Tea boasts a consumer base from over 85 countries, offering an array of unique products close to 1,000. The company strongly believes that the tea-drinking experience should be an everyday celebration that brings family and friends together.

Basilur Tea currently has 14 boutique shops in four countries. All Basilur Tea products are available for purchase at three exclusive shops at Liberty Plaza, Colombo City Centre, and Riff Hikkaduwa Hotel and alsovia www.basilurtea.com/tipsontea.com.