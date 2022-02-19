Sri Lanka flags used on Independence Day imported from China

Most of the Sri Lanka flags used at the national Independence Day celebrations in Colombo were imported from China, a Government Minister said today.

Energy Minister Udaya Gamanpilla said that Sri Lanka has become over dependent on imports.

He said that most of the items used in Sri Lanka, from food to clothes and vehicles are imported.

The Minister also claimed that the Sri Lanka flags used on Independence Day were imported from China.

He also said that even Vesak lanterns are imported from China.

Gamanpilla said that if Sri Lanka continues to import everything it will not have any dollars left.

As a result, the Minister called for more focus on locally produced goods. (Colombo Gazette)