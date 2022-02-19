Sense Micro introduce 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors

Sense Micro Distributions (Pvt) Ltd, a leading ICT product distribution company in Sri Lanka, recently introduced the 12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor to the Sri Lankan market soon after its global launch in January. As an industry leader that prides itself on bringing products first to market, Sense Micro is the No 1 reseller for Intel Processors in Sri Lanka. Intel’s 12th Gen Intel® Core™ family, includes Intel Core i9-12900K the world’s best gaming processors. With a max turbo boost of up to 5.2 GHz and as many as 16 cores and 24 threads, the new desktop processors reach new heights of multi-threaded performance for enthusiast gamers and professional creators. Its new performance hybrid architecture delivers superior multi-threaded performance, enabling up to 2 times faster content creation compared to prior generation. As a trusted partner of Intel, Sense Micro is strategically positioned to ensure new innovations in technology reach Sri Lanka at the same pace as the rest of the world.

12th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors empower people with the performance and industry-leading features for exceptional experiences across gaming, content, and play for today and tomorrow. Alongside the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel also introduced the new Intel® 600 Series Chipset with advanced features for increased reliability and performance. New PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes make for 28 total lanes off the chipset, integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 provides up to double the bandwidth, DMI Gen 4.0 increases the chipset to CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking.

Commenting further, Waruna Godagedara, Managing Director of Sense Micro Distributors said, “We are proud to launch the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Non-K Series Processors in partnership with Intel, featuring 12th generation processors, the very latest to hit global markets. By unfailingly launching the latest technology in the local market, Sense Micro has sustained its market leadership for the last 20 years, supporting individuals and businesses to remain competitive with the latest computing technology. Our longstanding partnership with Intel and over 20 global brands represented directly helps us grow our share of the market.”

Further, the company also introduced a new laptop, the Intel NUC M15. Which is the latest computer in the company’s computing line, best known for making tiny desktop PCs, the NUC M15 is considered a different beast in the computing world. Instead of targeting a gaming enthusiast crowd that is looking for impressive performance and an attractive price, the M15 is very much a premium productivity laptop. It’s got a 15.6-inch, 1080p IPS display (available with or without touch), a 73 watt-hour battery that Intel claims is good for up to 16 hours of use, and Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 quad-core processor. Instead of a discrete graphics card from Nvidia, the M15 uses Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics. Consumers could avail 8 or 16GB of RAM and a variety of storage configurations, depending on end user requirement.

Sense Micro has driven the technological evolution in Sri Lanka for the past 20 years and partnering with Intel has been a milestone in this evolutionary process, which has enabled Sense Micro to introduce cutting-edge tech from world’s leading processor manufacturer to Sri Lankan consumers.

Sense Micro Distributions (PVT) Ltd is an innovative ICT product distributor and service provider which established in 2001. It provides reliable technology solutions for SME, State Institutions and Large Enterprises. Its certified and specialized technology support team delivers efficient and competent technical solutions from presales to after sales levels. Today, Sense Micro partners with more than 20 global vendors and its channel network consists of more than 1,000 retail channel partners and more than 100 corporate channel partners across Sri Lanka. Sense Micro is committed to deliver high tech products with most competitive prices with a reliable after sales and technical support. Sense Micro operates from 7 locations for sales, after sales, technical support and administration in Colombo, and Galle and Kandy.

Adding further, Mario Henricus, Product Manager for Sense Micro said, “For those looking for high performance technology, Sense Micro offers Intel’s 12th Generation Processors including six desktop processors launched today lead the industry with the transition to DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity to enhance gaming and creator experiences. The 12th Gen Intel Core processor family is the first on Intel 7 process, delivering superior performance for every computing segment. Intel has worked with the ecosystem on extensive testing to optimize performance and compatibility and as part of the company’s reinforced investments in the developer community as well. The 12th Gen Intel® Core™ family, K and NON-K Series is now available at our retail outlets in Sri Lanka, backed by our high-quality customer care.”