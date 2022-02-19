Navy detains 06 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy detained 06 Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters today, the Navy media unit said.

The Navy said that the 6 Indians were detained northwest of the Kovilan Lighthouse in Jaffna early this morning.

The Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular patrols and operations to curb illegal fishing activities in Sri Lankan waters.

The Navy said that the Indians were arrested during a patrol carried out by a Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF), attached to the Northern Naval Command in seas northwest of the Kovilan Lighthouse.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that it will continue to carry out regular operations with a view to protecting the fishery resources of the country and the livelihood of local fishermen.

The Navy has so far arrested 29 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters in the month of February 2022. (Colombo Gazette)