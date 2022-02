Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal is pushing for a fuel price revision, saying it is long overdue.

Cabraal tweeted saying petrol and diesel prices in Sri Lanka are less than half that of some countries in the region.

Fuel prices were increased by both the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) in December.

Earlier this month LIOC increased fuel prices further but fuel sold by the CPC remained unchanged. (Colombo Gazette)