President questions delay to approve renewable energy projects

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today questioned officials on the delay to approve renewable energy projects.

The President made a sudden inspection visit to the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority at Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha, Colombo 07 this morning (18).

During the visit the President looked into the delays in approving renewable energy projects for which applications have been submitted, the President’s .

The purpose of the President’s visit was to meet officials of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority and to inquire into the potential of utilizing renewable sources such as water, solar and wind for power generation.

In line with the ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ policy framework, the Government aims to use renewable energy sources to generate 70% of total power supply by 2030.

It also explores the possibility of obtaining the contribution of renewable energy sources within a short span of time as a solution to the current energy crisis in the country. (Colombo Gazette)