Power cuts announced after PUCSL’s faith in assumption fails

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) today announced scheduled power cuts after its faith in assumption failed.

Accordingly, one-hour power cuts are expected between 2.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m and 45-minute power cuts between 6.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Rathnayake had earlier said that the PUCSL feels scheduled power cuts will not be required till April on the assumption that there is no major breakdown at any power station, no shortage of fuel and sufficient water at hydro power stations.

He said that some had questioned how it has been predetermined that there will not be scheduled power cuts till April on the assumption that the key factors to ensure uninterrupted electricity will operate smoothly.

Rathnayake had said that even well-known scientists like Sir Isaac Newton had reached their determinations based on assumptions. (Colombo Gazette)