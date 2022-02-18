Maxwell stars as Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Glenn Maxwell starred with the bat as Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Maxwell scored an unbeaten 48 as Australia chased down a total of 140 with 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson took two wickets each as Australia managed to restrict Sri Lanka to a total of 139 for eight.

Pathum Nissanka had given Sri Lanka a bright start before he got out on 46. Initially, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl at the MCG. Australia lead the five-match series 3-0. (Courtesy NDTV)