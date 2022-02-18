Cop beaten to death in Tangalle

A policeman was beaten to death by a group of people in Tangalle, the Police media unit said today.

The Police said the cop was attacked over a land dispute involving two groups.

According to the Police, a group of people had assaulted the cop using sticks and poles.

The 34-year-old policeman succumbed to serious injuries suffered as a result of the attack.

A relative of the policeman was also attacked and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Investigations into the incident have been launched. (Colombo Gazette)