Cop beaten to death in Tangalle

A policeman was beaten to death by a group of people in Tangalle, the Police media unit said today.
The Police said the cop was attacked over a land dispute involving two groups.
According to the Police, a group of people had assaulted the cop using sticks and poles.
The 34-year-old policeman succumbed to serious injuries suffered as a result of the attack.
A relative of the policeman was also attacked and was admitted to hospital for treatment.
Investigations into the incident have been launched. (Colombo Gazette)