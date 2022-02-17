SLPI concerned over safety and security of journalists in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Press Institute (SLPI) has raised concerns over the safety and security of journalists in Sri Lanka.

SLPI, a professional collective body representing the media community and advocates of media freedom and the news industry, said it condemned any attack or threats that prevents journalists from executing their duties.

The SLPI said it is concerned with the implications affecting media freedom and the safety and security of those engaged in the media profession.

The SLPI urged the law enforcement authorities to take swift action for a safe and secure environment for journalists that ensure prevalence of democratic ideals and a free media in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)