PUCSL proposes blackout for bulk electricity users

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has proposed enforcing power cuts for bulk electricity users, including media companies and other large businesses.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Rathnayake told reporters yesterday that large companies that use a lot of electricity have their own generators.

He said that such companies can be asked to depend on their own generators and not the national grid.

Rathnayake said that enforcing power cuts for bulk users will ensure scheduled power cuts are not implemented around the country.

The PUCSL Chairman said that some officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) are of the opinion that the proposal is not practical.

However, Rathnayake said that the PUCSL feels the proposal is practical and should be given a try.

“Extreme situations require extreme measures,” he asserted.

He said that large scale electricity users can purchase fuel to operate their generators but the CEB does not have funds to purchase sufficient fuel to operator power stations.

Rathnayake also said that the PUCSL feels scheduled power cuts will not be required till April provided that there is no major breakdown at any power station, no shortage of fuel and sufficient water at hydro power stations.

He said that some have questioned how it has been predetermined that there will not be scheduled power cuts till April on the assumption that the key factors to ensure uninterrupted electricity will operate smoothly.

The PUCSL said that even well-known scientists like Sir Isaac Newton had reached their determinations based on assumptions. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)