PCoI records statement from Ranjan Ramanayake

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) investigating incidents of political victimisation, recorded a statement from former State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake today.

Ramanayake, who is serving a jail term, was brought before the PCoI under tight security.

The Commission said that Ramanayake was accused of being involved in political victimisation when he was State Minister from 2015 to 2019.

However, the Commission said that Ramanayake had today rejected the allegations.

Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment in January 2021 over charges of contempt of court.

He was imprisoned at the Angunukeolapelessa prison since his conviction. (Colombo Gazette)