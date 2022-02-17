New US envoy to Sri Lanka briefs Secretary of State

The new US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung briefed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sri Lanka before travelling to Colombo.

Chung tweeted saying she met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken before boarding the plane to Colombo.

She said she was honored to be the next US Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

The new Ambassador also said that she looks forward to working with the Government of Sri Lanka.

“I met with @SecBlinken before boarding the plane to Colombo. As I told him, I am truly honored to be the next US Ambassador to 🇱🇰 & I look forward to working with the GoSL, civil society & people like you to build our economies, explore our shared values & strengthen 🇺🇸 🇱🇰 ties,” Julie Chung tweeted.

In a separate tweet Julie Chung said that she hopes to explore the relationship between the US and Sri Lanka and also explore ways they can work together to promote Sri Lanka’s prosperity, sovereignty and security. (Colombo Gazette)