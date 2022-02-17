ITAK complains of attempt to kidnap youth wing member

The Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) has filed a complaint claiming an attempt was made to kidnap a member of its youth wing.

ITAK Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam tweeted saying unidentified men who claimed they were part of the state intelligence apparatus had attempted to kidnap ITAK youth wing Assistant Secretary, Nithanshan.

He said that the abductors had arrived in a white van.

A photograph of the van involved in the incident was also published.

Rasamanickam said that a complaint has been lodged with the Kalmunai Police over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)