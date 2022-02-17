Hilton debuts new global marketing campaign “To New Memories”

As the world begins dreaming about traveling again, Hilton debuts a new global marketing campaign, “To New Memories.” The heartwarming creative is built on research insights that show consumers are craving reconnections with family and friends and are inspired by travel memories. Hilton designed the campaign to inspire consumers to plan their next trip to create new memories.

“To New Memories” was launched across Malaysia, Philippines and Sri Lanka on Monday, 14th February 2022.

“We want guests to know that whenever they are ready to make new memories, Hilton and our Team Members are ready for them,” said Jamie Mead, Regional General Manager, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Maldives (Full Service). “The launch of this campaign marks a significant milestone in our strong recovery progress in Sri Lanka, which can be attributed to our guests’ utmost confidence and trust in Hilton.”

In Sri Lanka, “To New Memories” encompasses digital and social content that is intended to encourage travelers to be open to new expectations and make new moments with Hilton.

Hilton has been a trusted leader of the hospitality industry during the global crisis. The company launched new programs and adopted new protocols in response to support consumers around the globe and make them feel comfortable with Hilton as their first choice to make new memories. These include:

Hilton CleanStay: The Hilton CleanStay program is an industry-leading standard of hotel cleanliness and disinfection, created in collaboration with Dettol maker RB and Mayo Clinic. Hilton CleanStay was implemented across Hilton’s 18 brands.

Hilton EventReady: Hilton has developed a global meeting and events program designed to create experiences that are clean, flexible, safe and socially responsible. Event planners and attendees are expecting a higher standard of cleanliness than ever before and EventReady with CleanStay provides curated solutions and reimagined environments to meet and gather safely and comfortably.

More flexible reservation and cancellation policies: Hilton introduced more flexible reservation and cancellation policies that provide greater travel flexibility by giving consumers the ability to change or cancel reservations, up to 24 hours before their scheduled arrival day.

Guests can book their new memories directly with Hilton through any official Hilton website or call center, the Hilton Honors app or at a Hilton property.

In Sri Lanka, participating hotels include: Hilton Colombo, Hilton Colombo Residences and DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort.

To learn more, visit Hilton.com.