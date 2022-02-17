Child abductor shot dead by Police in Horana

A child abductor was shot dead by the Police during a confrontation in Horana today.

The Police said that the suspect identified as “Neelaka” had abducted his 7-year-old son after shooting in the air.

The boy was in the custody of his grandmother when the incident took place as his mother had been injured in an altercation with the father earlier.

The Police had confronted the suspect after the child was abducted and both sides had opened fire.

According to the Police, the suspect was shot dead during the exchange of fire.

The child was later handed over to the Horana Police. (Colombo Gazette)