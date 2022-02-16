Woman shot dead inside a house in Matugama

A woman was shot dead inside a house in Matugama late last night, the Police said.

The Police said that two armed men had entered the house and opened fire.

A 38-year-old woman who was inside the house at the time was killed in the incident.

The Police recovered six rounds of T-56 ammunition inside the house following the incident.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim’s husband was the main target of the gunmen.

CCTV cameras showed one man entering the house with a T-56 weapon.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)