Prince Andrew settles US civil sex assault case with Virginia Giuffre

A statement included with the letter read: “The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).”

It said the duke would make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Prince Andrew, the statement added, had “never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character” and he recognised she had “suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks”.

The duke also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association” with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”.

He also commended the “bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others”.