Post-mortem PCR not mandatory for all deaths

Post-mortem PCR will not be mandatory anymore for all deaths, be it a death which occurred in hospital or outside.

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena has issued a new circular informing all hospitals that the decision has been taken considering the evolving knowledge of COVID-19.

Accordingly, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that a post-mortem PCR can be carried out at the discretion of the relevant Judicial Medical Officer (JMO).

The Director-General of Health Services also noted that if diagnosed with COVID-19 then the method of disposal of the body remains the same, until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)