NOLIMIT celebrates new outlet opening at Colombo City Center Mall

Sri Lanka’s leading fashion retail chain, NOLIMIT has expanded its footprint to a prime location in the heart of Colombo by opening a brand-new state-of-the-art outlet at the Colombo City Centre Mall.

The new branch opening was held on the 12th of February from 10:30am, and welcomed all shoppers to join the opening ceremony festivities. NOLIMIT celebrates another phase in its endeavors to expand their presence for convenient reach, while also providing their customers with the opportunity to have a unique shopping experience & the highest level of customer service, which they are already familiar with. Spanning across 15 cities across Sri Lanka, the new outlet is the 24th branch of the popular fashion retail chain.

The branch opening ceremony was open to all customers, special invitees, and members from business communities and the general public. Celebrating the opening, the NOLIMIT Colombo City Centre branch welcomed all visitors on the inaugurating day with exciting activities.

All customers who visited the outlet on the opening day availed a flat 25% discount on all items purchased, followed by a 20% discount for those who visited the outlet on the next day (13th of February). As a longstanding retail brand, NOLIMIT aims to offer the best possible shopping experience in a convivial atmosphere across all of its outlets.

Commenting on the branch opening, NOLIMIT Head of Marketing Raneez Sheriff said, “We are thrilled to be opening a leveled-up store at the heart of Colombo, in Colombo City Centre. NOLIMIT has always been a brand that has catered to the ever-evolving fashion needs of Sri Lankans while providing added value and convenience to all our customers across all our outlets in the country. The opening of this new outlet marks our commitment to deliver the latest in fashion and value for money.”

NOLIMIT is dedicated to maintaining close ties with local communities by organizing and contributing to events that have a positive impact on all stakeholders. The new store at the Colombo City Centre, at the heart of Sri Lanka’s business district, is the epitome of fashion, promoting a modern lifestyle amongst the people of the city.