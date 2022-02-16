Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka wants PTA abolished

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) wants the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) completely abolished.

Issuing a statement, HRCSL said that notwithstanding the amendments already suggested by the Government, the HRCSL advocates for the PTA to be completely abolished.

The Commission believes that the offence of terrorism should be included in the Penal Code with a new definition for terrorism.

“It is explicitly for those who threaten or use violence unlawfully to target the civilian population by spreading fear thereof to further a political-ideological or religious cause,” Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, Justice Rohini Marasinghe said in the statement.

The Commission advocates that terrorism should be investigated under the General Law of the country with necessary amendments.

The Commission also supports that it is not required to exclude the application of the Evidence Ordinance for the offence of terrorism. The indefinite period of detention violates the Constitution.

“Deprivation of liberty of a person pending investigation or trial shall not constitute punishment” (Art 13 (4). HRCSL says amendments to the Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure Code, Judicature Act and the Bail Act require modifications for this purpose.

The HRCSL recommends these amendments under section 10(d) of the HRCSL, Act to be

placed before a Parliamentary Select Committee. (Colombo Gazette)