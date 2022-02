Sri Lanka cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for Covid-19 while on tour in Australia.

The player was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted this morning (15th February).

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said that Hasaranga is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and is placed in isolation.

Hasaranga will not take part in the third T20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka today (Tuesday). (Colombo Gazette)