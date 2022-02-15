PUCSL says no more scheduled power cuts

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says there will not be scheduled power cuts in future.

According to the PUCSL a methodology has been devised to ensure there are no scheduled power cuts.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that they expect there to be sufficient fuel to operate the power generators for the next three months.

He also said that if there is no major breakdown then electricity can be supplied uninterrupted.

Earlier today the PUCSL had announced that there will be scheduled power cuts.

However, Ratnayake said that following a review of the situation it has now been decided that scheduled power cuts will not be approved. (Colombo Gazette)