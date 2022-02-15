Media Minister asserts Sri Lanka is not a Police State

Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma today asserted that Sri Lanka is not a Police State.

He said that journalists are free to raise any questions at the weekly post-Cabinet press conference with regards to Cabinet decisions.

The Media Minister said that the Police cannot summon journalists on questions raised with regards to Cabinet decisions.

Alahapperuma said this in response to a question raised at the post Cabinet media conference today.

He said that if there is an issue then he will intervene as Media Minister. (Colombo Gazette)

