India hands over 40,000 MT of fuel, 100,000 RAT kits to Sri Lanka

India today handed over 40,000 MT of diesel and 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

Sri Lanka has a serious shortage of fuel owing to the Dollar crisis and also has a shortage of RAT kits.

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay handed over 40,000 MT of fuel from Indian Oil to Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila at the Colombo Port.

The High Commission said that the diesel is part of efforts to ensure the energy security of Sri Lanka.

Separately, the Commissioner also handed over 100,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits to Sri Lanka.

The test kits were handed over to Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella as a gift from India to Sri Lanka.

Rambukwella tweeted thanking India for the test kits adding that the partnership with India is vital at times like this. (Colombo Gazette)