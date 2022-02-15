Essilor Lanka unveils Essentials and Transitions Signature GEN 8 cutting edge spectacle lenses

Essilor Lanka, the Sri Lankan office of the world leader in prescription lenses Essilor, has introduced two cutting edge spectacle lenses to the local market – Essilor Essentials and Transitions Signature GEN 8.

Essilor Essentials is the new mid-range lens of the brand that is affordable for everyone and ideal for everyday wear. Essilor Essentials are available in two types according to the individual’s lifestyle – Everyday and Active. These patented Full Back Surface (FBS) progressive lenses are comfortable and easy to wear. The Essilor Essentials range is available with Crizal coatings that protect against scratches, dust, smudges, water, and reflections. The lenses also block reflected, back surface UV. The range also includes Essilor Essentials Accord with a specially enhanced mid-distance zone and Essilor Essentials Assent a soft, balanced design for easy wear.

Transitions Signature GEN 8 lenses are the result of a 5-year effort by Essilor’s Transitions Optical organisation to deliver the optimum light intelligent lens for patients. Their research indicated that patients do not want only a single dimension of performance such as speed or darkness as they wanted them all in one lens. These lenses combine a disruptive nanocomposite matrix and a new generation of ultra-agile photochromic dyes for improved performance without sacrificing any one dimension of performance.

N.S Raghavan- Country Manager, Essilor Group stated, “Vision disorders are a global problem and can range from minor discomfort to serious medical conditions. At Essilor, through our wide range of vision products and solutions, we aim to protect and correct the vision of everyone affected. Essilor is committed to providing solutions and protecting the vision of over 7.4 billion people worldwide. Innovation is a core pillar of Essilor that drives our growth and therefore we are able to introduce the world’s latest lens technology to the market regularly. Essilor Essentials is a mid-range lens which makes it affordable for everyone for everyday wear. Transitions Signature GEN8 is Transitions’ fastest lens providing all the benefits patients want. Using a multidimensional approach, these lenses deliver a new frontier of performance, without sacrificing any level of performance.”

Essilor Lanka Private Limited (ELPL) is a joint venture with Essilor India, which is a subsidiary of Essilor France. ELPL is the authorized Essilor lens manufacturer and the distributor in Sri Lanka for Varilux, Transitions, Crizal UV, Crizal Forte UV, Prevencia, Eyezen, Xperio, Airwear and other brands under the Essilor umbrella. These products are available at all main eyecare practitioners and retailers islandwide.

Having started in 1849 as an artisanal spectacle-maker in Paris, the Essilor Group has put its expertise to design, manufacture and distribute high quality products and services through innovative business models. Today, Essilor provides solutions to correct and protect the visual health of the 7.4 billion people in the world while employing a workforce of 67,000 spread across 70 countries.