Cardinal launches scathing attack on Government

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith today launched a scathing attack on the Government and called on the public to show their response at the appropriate time.

He said that the fundamental rights of the pubic is at grave risk in Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a media conference today, the Cardinal accused the Police of “abducting” an activist this week before he was released on bail.

Activist Shehan Malaka Gamage, was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday over a statement he had made with regards to the Easter Sunday attacks, and was granted bail today.

The Cardinal said that the activist was abducted but yet he managed to go live on Facebook as soon as he was picked up and this ensured he did not go missing.

He also accused the Attorney General of failing to implement the recommendations of the Presidential Commission on the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Cardinal also accused the Attorney General of towing the line of the Government.

He said that the Attorney General and the Police must act in the best interest of the public and not politicians. (Colombo Gazette)