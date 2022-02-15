Campaign launched seeking support to repeal PTA

A campaign was launched today seeking support to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The campaign is being led by Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran.

“Campaign initiated today to collect signatures to exert pressure on the govt to repeal the PTA was a great success. Signatories included religious leaders, leaders of political parties, civil societies, trade unions, human rights activists and general public,” TNA Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rasamanickam tweeted.

The campaign is being carried out around the country and the signatories today included opposition politicians and Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

In launching the campaign, Sumanthiran said that the Government has given multiple assurances in the past that the PTA will be repealed.

He said the Government had assured that new laws that complies with international human rights standards and norms will be introduced.

However, he said the recent PTA Amendment Bill which was presented to Parliament falls short of those expectations. (Colombo Gazette)