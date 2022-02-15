Cabinet Ministers to consider travelling on bicycles

Cabinet Ministers are to consider travelling on bicycles to work at least once a month, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said today.

He said that the Cabinet had discussed the matter and are looking at options.

The move is part of an attempt to promote the use of bicycles by the public.

He said that the Government wants to set the example by encouraging Cabinet Ministers to use bicycles.

Amaraweera said that there would be security and other concerns when Cabinet Ministers travel in public on bicycles.

However, he said the option is being looked into. (Colombo Gazette)