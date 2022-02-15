Activist Shehan Malaka Gamage granted bail

Activist Shehan Malaka Gamage, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday over a statement he had made with regards to the Easter Sunday attacks, was granted bail today.

Gamage had made the statement with regards to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks at a media briefing held by him.

The activist published a brief live video on Facebook as soon as he was arrested saying no reason was given to him over his arrest at the time.

The social activist had raised suspicions with regards to the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had also claimed that the political motive behind the Easter attacks had now become clear.

He said inquiries revealed there was a plan to allow the attacks to take place in 2019 in order to take political advantage ahead of the presidential election held that year.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said that the authorities are attempting to suppress the truth over the attacks.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said that several people attempted to hide the truth over the attacks.

The Archbishop said that on one end those who attempted to prevent the attacks from taking place were blocked while information received prior to the attacks were concealed. (Colombo Gazette)