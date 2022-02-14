Uber Eats celebrates highly engaged delivery partners on its platform

Uber Eats celebrated highly engaged delivery partners on its platform who served the communities by doing doorstep deliveries of food and groceries in Sri Lanka. The company recognized delivery partners’ efforts in making Uber Eats a preferred platform for all with prizes worth LKR 2.5 million.

As part of the second edition of its ‘Delivery Bonanza’, prizes ranging from home appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines, were presented to 100+ delivery partners across 5 cities over the last 8 weeks. At the grand award ceremony today, 3 delivery partners were awarded the top prize – brand-new motorcycles. Wisal Weerasooriya won first place while Ruban Ranjan and Nial Liyanage were first and second runners up.

The weekly prizes were given to delivery partners who were the most engaged and made the highest deliveries during a particular week. The grand prize was given to those who were most engaged and made maximum deliveries overall.

This helps improve the platform experience for eaters using Uber Eats’ by facilitating reliable and seamless food and grocery delivery. Over the last year, delivery partners have played a critical role, especially during curfews, by ensuring delivery at consumers’ doorsteps. The deliveries helped people from crowding public places and ensuring safety.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Bhavna Dadlani Jayawardena, General Manager, Uber Sri Lanka, said, “Delivery partners are the force behind Uber Eats and we are truly overwhelmed by the commitment and passion that they have displayed. During the pandemic, they went the extra mile to keep cities moving and help keep Sri Lankans safe. The ‘Delivery Bonanza’, now in its second year, is our token of appreciation for their consistent efforts. We want to celebrate their achievements which help make Uber Eats their platform of choice.”

The Uber Eats ‘Delivery Bonanza’ inspires and empowers delivery partners to get maximum value from the Uber Eats app. It helps them find flexible work that fits their life and helps them achieve their financial goals. This is one of the many initiatives rolled out by Uber Eats to encourage delivery partners on its platform. In the recent past, Uber Eats hosted the Entrepreneurship Challenge to provide partners with a platform to share innovative ideas. During the pandemic, the company supported partners by providing them safety supplies (masks, sanitizers, etc.) and helped provide financial support to the ones who could not drive due to restrictions.