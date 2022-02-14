TRI-ZEN celebrates topping off ceremony   

In another major milestone for Sri Lanka’s premier real-estate developer, John Keells Properties (JKP) celebrated the completion of the structural work for all three towers of its highly anticipated TRI-ZEN smart residences with a special ‘Topping Off’ ceremony.

The event was marked with a private ceremony attended by the senior management of John Keells Properties including John Keells Holdings Chairman Krishan Balendra, together with representatives from the development’s joint venture partner, Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd and the contractor, China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

“We take this opportunity to congratulate our teams for their tireless efforts in keeping construction on TRI-ZEN moving at a steady pace despite facing often unprecedented challenges owing to the pandemic. With this milestone, we are now moving into the final phases of construction, and we look forward to handing over the apartments to our customers in 2023.,” TRI-ZEN Development Manager Lumbini Pathirage said.

A tradition among builders across the globe, the topping off ceremony marks the placement of the last structural element at the final roof height and celebrates the accomplishment of the structural construction crews and the transition to interior construction.

Enhancing Colombo’s skyline with three towers of 52, 54, and 52 floors respectively, TRI-ZEN will comprise a total of 891 smart apartment units. Featuring over 35 amenities, including two swimming pools, opulent function rooms, two Gymnasiums, a rooftop badminton court, a café and a minimart, TRI-ZEN is designed to offer residents the pinnacle in modern, cosmopolitan, smart living.

“Achieving this milestone on target, despite the unprecedented challenges our country has faced in the last 3 years, is a remarkable achievement. It is testament to the absolute grit, determination and professionalism of our incredible team and the strength and stability of John Keells Properties” said Nayana Mawilmada, President of the Property Group. “We set out on this project with the aim of redefining the entire concept of urban living in Sri Lanka. The record sales we have seen on TRI-ZEN shows that this vision is embraced by both investors and homebuyers alike. In volatile economic times, real estate is perhaps the most attractive and stable asset class to invest in. The unique value proposition and concept of TRI-ZEN, its unbeatable location right in the centre of Colombo, and the unmatched reliability and execution capacity of john Keells Properties truly sets this project apart from the rest” he added.

Located in the heart of the city at Union Place, each unit at TRI-ZEN will incorporate cutting-edge design principles to deliver unmatched convenience and comfort, in addition to over an acre of community space

Each of the residential buildings will feature a mix of one, two, and three bedroomed units, with two-bedroomed apartments starting from Rs. 37 million. Each apartment is furnished with a range of world-class smart home technologies and design elements, allowing residents to live in an affluent and modern environment.

The industry leader in property development and management, John Keells Properties is renowned for its contribution to the city’s transforming skyline and lifestyle. For more information, visit the TRI-ZEN website.