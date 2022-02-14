Sri Lanka and Belarus to reactivate bilateral cooperation

Sri Lanka and Belarus have decided to reactivate bilateral cooperation and have also discussed about the next sittings of the Intergovernmental Commission and Political Consultation.

The Ambassador to Russia Prof. Janitha A. Liyanage concurrently accredited to the Republic of Belarus held a number of meeting with the Belarussian authorities during her official visit on February 02-05, 2022, the Foreign Ministry said today.

In the framework of her stay in Minsk, the Ambassador presented her Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko, had a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makey, gave interview to the Belta News Agency on the prospects of cooperation.

Ambassador Prof. Janitha A. Liyanage was received by the Deputy Foreign Minister Nikolai Borisevich. The two sides discussed the enhancement and reactivation of bilateral cooperation and spoke about the next sittings of Intergovernmental Commission and Political Consultation.

Having a large number of Sri Lankan students in the State Medical Universities of Belarus, Ambassador met the Minister of Health of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Pinevich and the First Deputy Minister, who is in charge of the medical education Elena Krotkova.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the possibilities to expand cooperation in the sphere of medical education, including postgraduate programmes, students and lecturers exchange, scientific and research collaboration. Pharmaceutical sector along with the implementation of agreement between the two Governments in the sphere of healthcare were also touched upon.

Ambassador Prof. Janitha A. Liyanage also held a meeting at the Belarussian Ministry of Education and discussed prospects for expanding the collaboration to engineering specialties, IT, agriculture, research etc., as well as introduction of joint programmes and mutually beneficial projects.

Ambassador Prof. Janitha A.Liyanage visited the Deputy Minister of Sport and Tourism of the Republic of Belarus and spoke about the ways to effectively develop inbound/outbound tourism of both countries.

In addition to that, Ambassador held discussion with the Head of the Union of Tourism Organizations of the Republic of Belarus to know deeply the issues the tourism operators face in the current environment.

In the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ambassador was received by the First Deputy Minister Brylo. Both sides agreed that there is great potential for expanding the import/export list of products, thus increasing the current trade turnover between Sri Lanka and Belarus.

In the Belarussian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the main directions of interaction between the business circles of the two countries, the organization of presentations of trade and economic potential for business representatives of the Republic of Belarus were considered.

Ambassador Liyanage visited the Minsk Tractor Works to explore the areas of cooperation in the field of agriculture and construction machinery. (Colombo Gazette)