Samsung breaks the rules with S22 series at Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Electronics held an online event, titled “Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: The Epic Standard of Smartphone Experiences,” where it introduced the Galaxy S series’ most powerful devices yet. A total of three Galaxy S22 series smartphones and three premium Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets were unveiled at the event.

The Galaxy S22 series offers the Galaxy lineup’s highest ever performance, is equipped with an image sensor that is larger than its predecessor, and includes innovative camera features like Nightography that are based on unrivaled AI technology. The smartphones also feature the Galaxy’s first 4nm processor, while the Galaxy Tab S8 series redefines the limits of what a tablet can do.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ empower users to enjoy new levels of creativity and self-expression, while the S22 Ultra combines the DNA of the Note and S series’ features, setting a new standard for premium smartphones. The Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, meanwhile, combine sophisticated hardware with powerful performance, offering users the freedom and flexibility to work and play like never before

“Our smartphone cameras have transformed the way we create, share and communicate. Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics’ MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. “That’s why we focused on designing our latest S series devices with groundbreaking camera capabilities that work day and night, powered by our best mobile performance yet.”

Samsung Electronics unveiled Galaxy S22 and S22+, two flagship devices that power creativity and self-expression. Galaxy S22 and S22+ introduce dynamic cameras with advanced intelligent image processing to make every moment epic. Built with a bold, sustainably conscious design, Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to be both beautiful and environmentally conscious.

Galaxy S22 and S22+ are designed to deliver next-level camera experiences, so people can connect and share wherever they are. With the Galaxy S22 series’ revolutionary new Nightography features — like the 23% larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology — your camera is designed to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colors that make your content pop, even in the dark.1 Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens, so you always get the high-quality shots. When you’re capturing videos with friends, the new Auto Framing2 feature detects and tracks up to 10 people and automatically adjusts the camera’s focus, so your camera captures everyone clearly. Both devices are powered by advanced VDIS technology which minimizes vibrations, so you get smooth, sharp footage even when you’re on the move.

The Galaxy S22 series is secured by Samsung’s powerful Knox Vault security platform, which includes a secure processor and memory that completely isolates sensitive data like your passwords, biometrics, or Blockchain keys from the phone’s main operating system. One UI’s privacy dashboard and Indicator make it easy to see which apps are accessing your data and camera, so you can decide whether to grant or deny permission to each app. The Galaxy S22 series also introduces several new security features, including ARM micro architecture, which helps prevent cyberattacks that target your operating system and memory.

Plus, the Galaxy S22 series brings you Samsung Wallet — a seamless, convenient and secure experience to make everyday life easier. Samsung Wallet combines digital payment, ID, keys and asset management into one tool to simplify your routines, from showing your student ID to compiling travel documents before a flight.

Alongside the new S22 series, Samsung is introducing an all new line of tablets and a pack of updated features for Galaxy Watch4 so that Galaxy users can stay connected in every aspect of their lives. Built for a new era of connectivity, Galaxy Tab S8 series ­— including Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra — is Samsung’s most versatile line of tablets ever, built and designed to meet the ever-changing needs of those who work, study, play and create.Further, the OS can been updated up to 4 years.

Galaxy S22 series will be widely available for pre-orders in Sri Lanka soon.

Always at your Service, wherever, whenever. Enjoy peace of mind when you choose to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The interactive diagnostics and optimization on the Samsung Members app make it easy to tune up the performance of your devices, while our helpline lets you troubleshoot problems when you need the extra support.

In Sri Lanka, Samsung has been recognized as the ‘Most Loved Electronics Brand’ for three consecutive years by Brand Finance Lanka’s review of the country’s most valuable brands. As Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, Samsung’s customer base in the country spans across all age groups, particularly the Gen Z and Millennial segments.