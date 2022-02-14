Rising environmental costs of Chinese Investments in Africa

Chinese investments have increased over time in the African countries mainly to exploit their natural resources to cater to the raw material requirements of their industries. But it pays little attention to social and environmental impacts in the host countries. A recent case in point is Zimbabwe.

Recently, about twenty-seven non-governmental organisations (NGOs) raised their voices against the indiscriminate exploitation of country’s natural resources often leading to mass displacements, rampant labour rights violations, and adverse environmental impact. These NGOs from Zimbabwe urged the Chinese companies operating in the country for extracting gold, coal, chrome, diamonds and other minerals to stop the activities and address the issues.

Instead of addressing the issues, China resorted to a big brotherly approach and described the NGOs’ whistle blowing efforts as xenophobic. But the NGOs feel that China has little concern about the life and livelihood of the people as well as flora and fauna of the country and that their protests are meant to save life, ET has learnt.

The Zimbabwean NGOs have raised their voice against a mining project being implemented by China’s Zhongxin Coal Mining Group and Afrochine Smelting, ET has learnt from Zimbabwe based sources. The mining work is about to start in the Hwange national park region, which is home to cheetahs, elephants and rhinos. It is home to almost 10% of Africa’s remaining wild elephants. (Economic Times India)