Retired doctor remanded over grenade found inside church

A retired doctor who was arrested in connection with the discovery of a hand grenade found inside All Saints’ Church in Borella, has been remanded until 28 February.

The Police had said last month that four pistols, a revolver, a Rambo knife and two swords had been found inside his house.

The retired doctor, father of social activist Oshala Herath, was arrested in Piliyandala last month based on information provided by another suspect who was in Police custody.

However, social activist Oshala Herath said that there were no weapons in his house, which was raided by the Police.

He said that the Police seized a toy gun and an air rifle during the raid and also detained his father without producing a warrant.

Earlier, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith had questioned the investigations saying it lacked transparency.

He alleged that the Police were not going behind the true culprits.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith also said that CCTV footage showed a man moving in the vicinity where the grenade was kept but he was not arrested.

Instead, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, said that the Police had arrested an employee of the church accusing him of placing the grenade in the church. (Colombo Gazette)