Rakuten Viber launches Valentine’s Day chatbot and Lenses

Rakuten Viber, a global leader in private and secure messaging and voice-based communication, is launching a Valentine’s Day campaign with interactive relationship-related features for its users. Features include fun Valentine’s Day AR Lenses and a chatbot offering happiness tips and a relationship quiz, all of which are being rolled out throughout February in tandem with the company’s new “Vibe with Confidence” campaign.

As part of its Valentine’s Day offerings, Rakuten Viber has partnered up with Human Improvement Project, a non-profit research institution with years of findings in psychology, neuroscience, and relationships. Together, they are curating a chatbot called Happiness Tips that will offer a relationship quiz, videos, and tips.

Viber is also launching new Valentine’s Day AR Lenses that will be available for the entire month of February. The campaign includes thirteen new lenses, featuring heart eyeglasses, a cupid costume, photobooth stripes, and more. The themed Viber Lenses will also be made available on Snapchat, as well as on the Viber platform. In addition, Viber has added its 44th language – Belarusian – making it easier for more people to say “I love you” in their native language.

Rakuten Viber is committed to helping people around the world to connect with confidence and build loving, lasting relationships, no matter where they are. Viber’s messaging platform enables users to connect with one another and express themselves throughout the month of love. The company’s “Vibe with Confidence” campaign will bring people closer together, allowing users to express themselves to a significant other through the sound of their voice or instant video messages. Viber’s extensive list of privacy features, like end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and hidden chats give its users ultimate privacy when exchanging personal messages.

“Valentine’s Day is all about connecting with one another and taking the time to show you care, and sometimes that has to be through a messaging app,” says Noya Pollack, Sr. Director of Marketing for Rakuten Viber. “After a turbulent few years due to the pandemic, with many families and partners unable to see each other in person, we wanted to allow Viber users a platform to share their love in the most personal way possible. That’s why our video messaging and voice memo features are so important.”