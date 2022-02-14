Indian celebrity designer Nivedita Saboo to present her latest collection in Colombo

Mumbai and Pune-based celebrity designer Nivedita Saboo, will be showcasing 20 limited edition looks from her latest collection at the fashion show in Colombo, Sri Lanka on the 19th of February 2022 and 40 more Pret looks including the limited-edition collection in an exclusive pop up on the 20th & 21st of February 2022.

This showcase will be part of the Wedding Show organized in collaboration with Brides of Sri Lanka at Galle Face Hotel.

The collection will feature beautifully handcrafted bridal ensembles made on tulle silk organza, satin georgettes & french chiffon which are intricately embroidered to complete every bride’s dream outfit. In metallic hues & bridal colours. The collection will showcase different styles – like Gowns with Tuxedos, Lehengas with Sherwanis & Sarees with diffusion men’s outfits to cater to needs of all the exclusive brides and grooms in Sri Lanka.

This showcase will enable the Sri Lankan audience to view and eventually purchase pieces from Nivedita Saboo’s collection for the upcoming wedding season. This will also give them a chance to access her international brand which is now making its presence felt in Sri Lanka.

At the pop-up on 20th and 21st February, Sri Lankan VIP’s, Brides and grooms will be able to see the collection pieces up close and have a chance to try and interact with the designer on a one-on-one basis. Private consultations and customization sessions can also be request and arranged with the designer, on prior appointment basis.

Nivedita Saboo says, “I am very excited to be presenting my new collection in Sri Lanka, through a fashion show and a pop-up. I have showcased my work in Sri Lanka before and I have a fond connection with this country. Through this showcase, my Sri Lankan friends will be able to access an exclusive collection of Indian and international designs. I look forward to interacting with as many of you as possible to help you plan your wedding/event wardrobe.”