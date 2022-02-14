COPE summons several state institutions

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has summoned several state institutions after a new committee headed by Professor Charitha Herath was appointed.

Among the institutions are those which were scheduled to be summoned during the first session of the ninth Parliament.

Accordingly, the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau (GSMB) has been summoned to appear before the COPE committee on February 23rd and the Sri Lanka Standards Institute on February 24th.

Furthermore, the Development Lotteries Board is scheduled to appear before COPE on March 10th while the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) is scheduled to appear on March 11th.

The State Mortgage and Investment Bank has been summoned before COPE on March 23rd, the Sri Lanka Export Development Board has been summoned on the 24th of March and the People’s Bank on the 25th.

Member of Parliament Charitha Herath was re-elected as the new Chairman at the first COPE meeting held for the second session of the ninth Parliament on 10th February.

Ministers Mahinda Amaraweera, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Rohitha Abegunawardhana, (Dr.) Sarath Weerasekera, State Ministers Jayantha Samaraweera, D. V. Chanaka, Indika Anuruddha Herath, (Dr.) Nalaka Godahewa and Members of Parliament Rauff Hakeem, Susil Premajayantha, Anura Dissanayaka, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Jagath Pushpakumara, (Dr.) Harsha de Silva, Eran Wickramarathne, Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, S. M. Marikkar, Premnath C. Dolawatte, Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, Madhura Withanage and Sagara Kariyawasam are the members of the committee. (Colombo Gazette)