Christell sines for outstanding excellence

Christell luxury wellness is now undoubtably Sri lanka’s and Maldives most prestigious wellness and skin care chain headed by two of Sri Lanka’s foremost cosmetology experts, Prof. Ramani Arsecularatne and Dr. Shanika Arsecularatne, along with Director, Mr. Ihan Jayawardana.

The organization was honored and acknowledged for their outstanding excellence at several awards ceremonies this year. Christell was one of the recipients of the Gold Award Winner- Service Sector medium category at the CNCI Achiever Awards 2021 for industrial excellence, a major event hosted by the Ceylon National Chamber of Industries (CNCI), the country’s foremost industrial chamber which was held at the Galadari Hotel, with Wimal Weerawansa, Minister of Industries participating in the event as chief guest who presented the award to Prof. Ramani Arsecularatne and Dr. Shanika Arsecularatne, and Mr. Ihan Jayawardena, Director. “We are humbled with the numerous honors and acclaim we have received, as a result of our continuous dedication to excellence and offering the latest solutions to our valued consumers. Our success, on the other hand, is the consequence of our staff’s tireless devotion, for which I am grateful. My gratitude also extends to our long-term clients who have placed their trust in us” said Ihan Jayawardena, Director of Christell Luxury wellness.

As a truly client-centric organization, Christell continues to provide world-class customer experience through its incredible service and is acknowledged as one of Sri Lanka’s most sought-after luxury facilities. The clinic provides state-of-the-art world class non-invasive aesthetic medical procedures, cosmetic solutions, Integrative IV therapies, hair solutions, coupled with the best of Ayurveda, for all your skin, hair, and wellness needs. The facilities are dedicated to a host of expert, professional therapists, and consultants whose goal it is to provide the best solutions to its devoted clients. Anyone who walks through the inviting doors of the clinics has been won over by the team of professional’s lead by this mother and daughter combo.

Christell also won the Best Woman Lead Organization Award at The South Asian Business Excellence Awards – 2021 held at Monarch Imperial and The Best overall Entrepreneur and three others leading awards by the National Chamber at BMICH in 2021. This prestigious event was to establish honor and recognize the outstanding work and outcomes achieved by corporate pioneers in the face of a fiercely competitive and challenging market. It would have not been possible without the immense support of these amazing super women Prof. Ramani Arsecularatne, Dr. Shanika Arsecularatne and the other helping hands in the organization. ‘These honors make us proud and humble, and they motivate us to achieve our dream of making Sri lanka the cosmetic Hub of South Asia ” Said Dr. Shanika Arsecularatne.