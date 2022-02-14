Calcey Technologies moves to dollar-pegged salaries

Calcey Technologies recently announced the rollout of a USD-pegged remuneration scheme for all employees. The scheme operates on an opt-in basis and has been implemented with the aim of safeguarding salaries from exchange rate-induced inflation.

“Our employees raised concerns about the impact currency depreciation may have on domestic price levels, and we devised this scheme in response to ensure that their living standards don’t take an undue hit due to exceptional macroeconomic factors,” said Gehan Dias, General Manager of Calcey Technologies. “The scheme is entirely voluntary and operates on an opt-in basis” he emphasized.

“Our people are our most valuable asset, and we’d like to actually walk the talk when it comes to treating them so. That’s the key motivation behind implementing this policy in its present form, and is just one of many other things we do to keep Calcey a happy and great place to work” concluded Ishara Walpola, Calcey’s Director – People and Culture.

Calcey Technologies is a Gartner recognised technology consulting and software product engineering services provider based in the United States and Sri Lanka.